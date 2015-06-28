1 Dead, 2 Injured In Saturday Evening Shooting Near Oakland’s Lake Merritt

June 28, 2015 9:48 AM
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — One man died and two were injured in a shooting in Oakland Saturday evening, according to police.

Hospital staff pronounced the man dead at 5:48 p.m., police Officer J. Moore said. He said the two injured men are in stable condition.

The three and two others were in a vehicle at Fourth Avenue and International Boulevard at 5:30 p.m. when shots were fired at them, Moore said.

The five took themselves to the hospital, according to police.

Moore said police have no suspects.

