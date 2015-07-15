Man Violates Restraining Order Filed To Protect Guards At Zuckerberg’s San Francisco Home

By Gregg Rosenblum
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A restraining order filed to protect guards protecting Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s San Francisco home has resulted in two arrests for the man they say is harassing them.

The restraining order forbids 61-year-old William “Gordon” Kinzer from coming within 500 yards of Zuckerberg’s Mission District home, and the 15 guards who filed the order after they say they felt concerned for their safety.

Kinzer’s threats have included calling the guards “monkeys” or “slaves” and called Zuckerberg a criminal, Mission Local reported.

Kinzer has been arrested twice for violating the order.

