Bay Area Weather To Be Muggy, Hot With Chance For Thunderstorms

(CBS SF) — It’s going to a very mild start to Monday and pan out to be unseasonably warm to downright hot.

KPIX 5 Weather Watchers reported temperatures already reaching 69 degrees in Los Altos and 75 degrees in Brentwood before 6 a.m.

On Sunday night, the South Bay had a downpour between 11 to 12 p.m. Some sprinkles were also spotted in the East Bay in parts of Oakland and Berkeley.

San Francisco, Oakland and Salinas saw record high temperatures Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

It will continue to be another muggy day around the Bay Area and less humid on Tuesday.

The lingering clouds bring a chance of thunderstorms across the Bay Area from what was once Hurricane Dolores then downsized to a tropical storm to a tropical depression and now just the remnants of a low pressure system as it continue to lift up in a northerly direction steering toward Northern California.

A lot of activity continues to happen across Southern California and the High Sierra.

There’s a watch in effect for the High Sierra for brief heavy downpours and also cloud-to-ground lightening.

Sacramento can expect to see triple digits temperatures Tuesday and Lake Tahoe area in the 80s.