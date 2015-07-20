Ticket Broker Ranks A’s Fan Base Worst In Baseball, Giants Fans 2nd

OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 01: Oakland Athletics fans cheer for their team during a pregame ceremony before their game against the Seattle Mariners on Opening Day at O.co Coliseum on April 1, 2013 in Oakland, California.
(Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(CBS SF) — A sports tickets website claims its latest rankings of Major League Baseball fans shows San Francisco Giants fans at number two in the league – and Oakland Athletics fans dead last.

Ticket broker TicketCity.com said on its ‘Insided the Huddle’ blog it ranked baseball teams’ fan bases based on average attendance as a percentage of stadium capacity, average ticket resale price, annual team revenue, and number of social media followers as a percentage of its metro area population.

TicketCity.com also said it weighed attendance and ticket price more heavily, saying it felt it was more indicative of the fan base’s enthusiasm.

MLB FAN POWER RANKING (Source: TicketCity.com)

1. Red Sox

2. Giants

3. Cardinals

4. Brewers

5. Tigers

6. Reds

7. Orioles

8. Pirates

9. Phillies

10. Yankees

11. Royals

12. Padres

13. Twins

14. Cubs

15. Indians

16. Rockies

17. Mariners

18. Blue Jays

19. Braves

20. Dodgers

21. Rangers

22. Angels

23. Nationals

24. Rays

25. Astros

26. White Sox

27. Mets

28. Marlins

29. Diamondbacks

30. Athletics

  1. Kyiakhalid (@Kyiakhalid) says:
    November 1, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    Did the author actually look at the TicketCity graphic? A’s are #17 (of 30). Not last. SF bias much?

