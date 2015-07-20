Ticket Broker Ranks A’s Fan Base Worst In Baseball, Giants Fans 2nd

(CBS SF) — A sports tickets website claims its latest rankings of Major League Baseball fans shows San Francisco Giants fans at number two in the league – and Oakland Athletics fans dead last.
Ticket broker TicketCity.com said on its ‘Insided the Huddle’ blog it ranked baseball teams’ fan bases based on average attendance as a percentage of stadium capacity, average ticket resale price, annual team revenue, and number of social media followers as a percentage of its metro area population.
TicketCity.com also said it weighed attendance and ticket price more heavily, saying it felt it was more indicative of the fan base’s enthusiasm.
MLB FAN POWER RANKING (Source: TicketCity.com)
1. Red Sox
2. Giants
3. Cardinals
4. Brewers
5. Tigers
6. Reds
7. Orioles
8. Pirates
9. Phillies
10. Yankees
11. Royals
12. Padres
13. Twins
14. Cubs
15. Indians
16. Rockies
17. Mariners
18. Blue Jays
19. Braves
20. Dodgers
21. Rangers
22. Angels
23. Nationals
24. Rays
25. Astros
26. White Sox
27. Mets
28. Marlins
29. Diamondbacks
30. Athletics
Did the author actually look at the TicketCity graphic? A’s are #17 (of 30). Not last. SF bias much?