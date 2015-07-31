Facebook’s Zuckerberg And Wife Announce Pregnancy, Open Up About Past Miscarriages

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his physician wife, Priscilla Chan, are expecting a baby.

The co-founder of the world’s largest social network used a Facebook post Friday to announce that Chan is pregnant with a healthy baby daughter. He didn’t say when the baby is due.

Zuckerberg also said the couple had suffered three miscarriages over the last two years.

“You feel so hopeful when you learn you’re going to have a child. You start imagining who they’ll become and dreaming of hopes for their future. You start making plans, and then they’re gone,” he writes in a Facebook post.

Zuckerberg acknowledged in his post that many people are reluctant to talk about miscarriages.

“It’s a lonely experience,” he writes. “Most people don’t discuss miscarriages because you worry your problems will distance you or reflect upon you — as if you’re defective or did something to cause this. So you struggle on your own.”

He said he and Chan decided to share the information after hearing from friends who had similar experiences and ultimately were able to have children. He added that he hopes the couple hopes to encourage other parents who may be struggling with difficult pregnancies.

The post includes a photo of the couple with Chan holding her small baby bump and their dog at their sides.

“Cilla and our child are both healthy,” Zuckerberg writes. “I’m extremely excited to meet her and our dog Beast has no idea what’s coming. In our ultrasound, she even gave me a thumbs up ‘like’ with her hand, so I’m already convinced she takes after me.”

