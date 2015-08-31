Man Shot At Chris Brown Concert In San Jose Sues Singer, Venue For Not Providing Security For Fans, PTSD

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man shot and wounded at a private party hosted by R & B singer Chris Brown at a San Jose nightclub last January has filed a lawsuit against the singer and the venue.

Paul Briley was one of five victims hurt when gunfire erupted at “Chris Brown’s Capricorn Bash” at the Fiesta Nightclub on Monterey Highway. After the shooting, police told KPIX 5 the victims were in stable condition and their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The lawsuit filed in the Superior Court of Santa Clara County claims Briley received a “permanent injury caused by a bullet wound to his foot.” The 22-year-old is suing the defendants for lost earnings, medical expenses, and other damages including “all past, present, and future physical, mental and emotional pain and suffering, including fright, shock, terror, and post-traumatic stress of being shot.”

The claim says the defendants should have employed metal detectors and searched “persons, bags and/or purses for guns.” Brown and the nightclub should have known “it was highly probably that the Bash would pose a danger to the safety of paid ticket holders” and that “shooting incidents had occurred at similar concerts hosted by Brown” within the past six months. The lawsuit cites several previous incidents of violence at Brown’s concerts as well as his felony conviction for the 2009 assualt on his former pop star girlfriend, Rihanna.

Briley is represented by Attorneys Richard Alexander and Annie Wu of the Alexander Law Group, a personal injury law firm based in San Jose and San Francisco.

