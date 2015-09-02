New App Helps You Find The Roommate Of Your Dreams

September 2, 2015 1:23 PM
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Finding a roommate and sharing rent costs in the Bay Area just got a little easier.

The new app Room.me competes with traditional methods like Craigslist to help residents find compatible living companions.

Developed in San Francisco, the app uses an algorithm similar to the ones used by dating apps.

Users have to answer questions about their lifestyle, interests, food preferences and more.

“We don’t think there are good and bad roommates, just compatible and non-compatible,” Room.me CEO Max Kersting told San Francisco Business Times. “One of my friend’s apartments in San Francisco said they just wanted to have someone who meditates. That’s why we really try to connect people based on lifestyle.”

The average user is 24 years old and appeals to techies living around neighborhoods like the Marina and near universities.

Room.me just launched an iOS app and is currently limited to California.

