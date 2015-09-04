SF Woman, Novato Man Charged In International Child Porn Case

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Francisco woman and a Novato man have been arrested in a child pornography investigation that crossed state lines and international borders, San Francisco police said Friday.

Police said first arrested Kori Nicole Ellis, 41, in April after a search uncovered hundreds of child pornography videos and images on a laptop and thumb drive. The images included children as young as one year old engaging in sexual acts with children.

Ellis was initially charged in San Francisco Superior Court with possession of child pornography and possession of child pornography involving sadomasochism.

But an investigation with the FBI uncovered communications between Ellis and underage minors in several different states, who she was allegedly coercing into sending her sexually explicit images.

In addition, investigators found Ellis was communicating with dozens of people online about child pornography and pedophilia and allegedly sending and receiving child pornography through chat applications.

Investigators identified one married couple in the United Kingdom who were communicating with Ellis online and allegedly molesting their infant child at her direction.

The couple was raided by law enforcement in the United Kingdom in May and five children were removed from their custody. An investigation into their case is ongoing.

Investigators also identified a Novato man, Patrick Harvey, 29, who allegedly met Ellis in person to view and swap child pornography.

Harvey was arrested last Friday and placed in federal custody. His case remains under seal.

Ellis was indicted on Aug. 11 in U.S. District Court on charges of possession of child pornography, receipt of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and production on child pornography.

Both Ellis and Harvey remain in custody.

