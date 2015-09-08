Bay Area Lawmaker Conducts Lottery For Tickets To See Pope Francis’ Historic Address Before Congress

September 8, 2015 11:11 AM
Pope Francis speaks during his general audience at St Peter's square on May 13, 2015 at the Vatican. (VINCENZO PINTO/AFP/Getty Images)

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Residents of the 18th Congressional District can enter a lottery to get a chance to see Pope Francis when he addresses a Joint Meeting of Congress in September.

Congresswoman Anna Eshoo (D-CA) received so many requests for tickets to the historic event, she decided to conduct the lottery for her constituents.

The 18th Congressional District is located between San Francisco, Santa Cruz and San Jose, and includes portions of San Mateo, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties.

To enter, Congresswoman posted a form on her website. The deadline is Tuesday, September 8, at noon.

Only one entry per person is allowed, and each entry is for two tickets.

Representative Eshoo’s office will contact those who are selected by Thursday, September 10th.

