Critics Call University Of California’s Proposed Intolerance Policy Censorship

September 17, 2015 7:20 AM
Filed Under: Censorship, intolerance policy, Statement of Principles Against Intolerance, University of California

SAN DIEGO (CBS/AP) — The University of California’s first draft of system-wide principles defining intolerance is drawing protests from free-speech advocates who call it censorship and Jewish organizations that say it doesn’t go far enough to protect against anti-Semitism.

The UC Board of Regents is scheduled to debate the proposed “Statement of Principles Against Intolerance” at its meeting on Thursday at UC Irvine.

If approved by the board, the statement would be the first of its kind adopted by a statewide university. It calls for its 10 campuses to be “free from acts and expressions of intolerance” and would prohibit “depicting or articulating a view of ethnic or racial groups as less ambitious, less hardworking or talented, or more threatening than other groups,” among other things.

Criticis say it would set a dangerous precedent.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

One Comment

  1. aestrada88 says:
    July 20, 2017 at 12:39 am

    Hey,

    Some are obvious, like the three floors that lie between you and your Wi-Fi box; others are a little http://ear-ofensystem.at/separationx.php?c5c4

    Daisy Saunders

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch