Attack On BART Train Ends In Struggle With Police, Systemwide Delays

October 14, 2015 9:32 AM
Filed Under: BART, Police, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A female victim escaped harm this morning in a battery on a BART train in San Francisco that ended with an arrest, a police spokesman said.

BART reported systemwide delays because of the police action at Montgomery station at 7:40 a.m., BART officials said.

A male suspect battered the victim, prompting an off-duty San Francisco police sergeant on the train to intervene, San Francisco police spokesman Officer Albie Esparza said.

The suspect resisted the sergeant’s attempts to subdue him and a struggle ensued that ended in the arrest, Esparza said.

The suspect suffered minor injuries in the struggle and went to a hospital for treatment, according to Esparza.

The sergeant was uninjured, he said.

The suspect and the victim did not know each other, Esparza said.

BART officials held the Pittsburg/Bay Point-bound train for 12 minutes and the incident caused 10- to 15-minute train delays systemwide, BART officials said.

Service had returned to normal as of 9:40 a.m., BART officials said.

