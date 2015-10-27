DreamWorks Animation CEO Thanks Elon Musk, Says Tesla ‘Saved My Life’

(CBS SF) — DreamWorks Animation CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg is thanking Tesla’s Elon Musk after surviving a life-threatening car accident.
Katzenburg, recovering from surgery following a car accident in Beverly Hills on Oct. 19, told the Hollywood Reporter that Tesla “saved my life.”
He destroyed his Model S, but managed to walk away alive with a shattered arm and wrist.
Elon Musk responded to the comment Monday saying, “Compliment from Jeffrey is much appreciated, but the people of Tesla deserve all the credit.”
Green Car Reports wrote about another life-saving incident involving a Model S, originally documented on the Tesla Motors Club forum. In that instance, a Model S caught in a landslide was crushed by a large tree but saved the woman and child passenger.
“This Tesla Model S crash will likely be one of those reputation-building moments,” Green Car Reports wrote.
One Comment
Hi,
Look at that! wow! It’s so amazing and interesting, and even sometimes shocking! Just take a peek here http://www.m-rfirst.com/beneath.php?UE9jb21tZW50K2Uzdm9mcTRtNjVrM2wzeXIwbnBkeXhhOHBAY29tbWVudC53b3JkcHJlc3MuY29t
Darlene Platt