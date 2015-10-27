DreamWorks Animation CEO Thanks Elon Musk, Says Tesla ‘Saved My Life’

Filed Under: Cars, DreamWorks, Elon Musk, Tesla
2015 GLSEN Respect Awards - Arrivals
DreamWorks Animation CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg, Marilyn Katzenberg, and actor Jim Parsons attend the 2015 GLSEN Respect Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 23, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

(CBS SF) — DreamWorks Animation CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg is thanking Tesla’s Elon Musk after surviving a life-threatening car accident.

Katzenburg, recovering from surgery following a car accident in Beverly Hills on Oct. 19, told the Hollywood Reporter that Tesla “saved my life.”

He destroyed his Model S, but managed to walk away alive with a shattered arm and wrist.

Elon Musk responded to the comment Monday saying, “Compliment from Jeffrey is much appreciated, but the people of Tesla deserve all the credit.”

Green Car Reports wrote about another life-saving incident involving a Model S, originally documented on the Tesla Motors Club forum. In that instance, a Model S caught in a landslide was crushed by a large tree but saved the woman and child passenger.

“This Tesla Model S crash will likely be one of those reputation-building moments,” Green Car Reports wrote.

Comments

One Comment

  1. aestrada88 says:
    September 3, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    Hi,

    Look at that! wow! It’s so amazing and interesting, and even sometimes shocking! Just take a peek here http://www.m-rfirst.com/beneath.php?UE9jb21tZW50K2Uzdm9mcTRtNjVrM2wzeXIwbnBkeXhhOHBAY29tbWVudC53b3JkcHJlc3MuY29t

    Darlene Platt

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch