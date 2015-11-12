Sunnyvale Police Fatally Shoot Armed Man Suspected In Sexual Battery

SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — An armed man shot by officers at his Sunnyvale home Thursday afternoon has died, a Department of Public Safety spokesman said.

Around 12:15 p.m., three officers attempted to contact the man at his apartment in the 1200 block of Ayala Drive near South Bernardo Avenue, public safety Capt. Jeff Hunter said.

Investigating officers told KPIX 5 that a woman inside the apartment was the victim of sexual battery by her half-brother. When they tried to talk to the man, he came at them with a knife.

“The three officers used their department weapons to fire at the suspect at close range. The subject was struck, and transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased,” Hunter said.

Police said the three officers fired at the man, shattering a glass door.

None of the officers were injured, Hunter said.

