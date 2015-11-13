Facebook Enables ‘Safety Check’ Tool Following Paris Terror Attacks

Screenshot of Facebook Safety Check following terror attacks in Paris, France on November 13, 2015. (CBS)
MENLO PARK (CBS SF) – In the wake of Friday’s terror attacks in France, Facebook has enabled a feature for users near Paris to inform friends of their safety.

According to Variety, the “Safety Check” feature lets users check in if they are in the affected area. Users can also mark other friends if they are safe. Facebook’s mobile apps are also sending out alerts to anyone who has friends in Paris.

It is not the first time the Menlo Park-based social network has activated Safety Check. The feature was reportedly used in response to a major earthquake in Nepal earlier this year.

French police told CBS News that more than 100 people have been killed in Friday’s attacks at the Stade de France, a restaurant and the Bataclan concert hall.

