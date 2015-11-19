Ex-Subway Pitchman Jared Fogle Gets 15-Year Sentence For Child Porn, Sex Crimes

November 19, 2015 10:44 AM
Filed Under: jared fogle, Subway pitchman
Former Subway Pitchman Jared Fogle Pleads Guilty To Child Porn And Sex With Minors Charges
Jared Fogle leaves the courthouse on August 19, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Joey Foley/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (CBS News) — Former Subway spokesperson Jared Fogle was sentenced Thursday to more than 15 years in federal prison, after pleading guilty to child pornography and sex crime charges.

Fogle agreed in August to plead guilty to one count each of travelling to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor and distribution and receipt of child pornography. The charges followed a July raid on his suburban Indianapolis home. The resulting criminal case destroyed his career as the public face of the nation’s largest sandwich restaurant chain.

Prosecutors sought a 12 1/2-year sentence, while Fogle’s attorneys asked for five years. Judge Tanya Pratt cited the serious nature of Fogle’s offenses in a sentence that went beyond the prosecution’s recommendations and said Fogle will have a lifetime of supervision after his release.

Full Story at CBS News

