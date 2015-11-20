Facebook Adds New Tool To Help Ease Breakups

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS-SF) – Breaking up has never been easy, but in the social media era it can be even more difficult with a stream of photos and posts from your ex appearing on your Facebook news feed.

The engineers at Facebook have come up with a tool to help users ease the pain. It blocks posts and photos from an ex-lover appear in their feeds while still allowing them to remain among your Facebook friends.

It also limits what your ex who is still a friend will see in his or her feed from you.

The Menlo-Park company announced it would begin testing the breakup protection on mobile devices in the U.S. before deciding whether to offer it to all of its 1.5 billion account holders worldwide.

Facebook Producer manager Kelly Winter wrote in her blog post that “this work is part of our ongoing effort to develop resources for people who may be going through difficult moments in their lives. We hope these tools will help people end relationships on Facebook with greater ease, comfort and sense of control.”

The breakup protection serves as another reminder of how deeply ingrained Facebook has become in society. More than 1 billion people now hang out on Facebook at least once a day and those who have the network’s addictive mobile application installed on their smartphones tend to visit even more frequently.

