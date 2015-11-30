SF Store Owner Replacing 26 Bikes Stolen From Middle School Students’ PE Class

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police are investigating after someone stole 26 mountain bikes from the Visitacion Valley Middle School in San Francisco, but a business owner is coming to the rescue to replace the bikes for students.
The theives broke into a school shed located on Raymond Avenue and made off with $9,000 worth of bikes.
Local grocery store owner Eric Littschwager is stepping up to replace the bikes for the students.
“When things like this happen, that’s just a call for us you know, to step up and be a part of the community. That’s what we do. It’s not just having a store and being a business. We like to be involved,” Littschwager, Grocery Outlet owner said.
The school says the new bikes will help kids learn to ride during their physical education classes.
The program also teaches rider safety, and bike traffic laws.
