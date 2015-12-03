Former ‘Stone Temple Pilots’ Singer Scott Weiland Dead At 48

MEDINA, MN (CBS SF/AP) – Former lead singer of 90’s alternative rock band ‘Stone Temple Pilots’ and ‘Velvet Revolver’ Scott Weiland was found dead Thursday night in his tour bus in Minnesota. He was 48. The cause of death has been not been revealed.

Police in Minnesota say they found cocaine in the bedroom of the tour bus where Weiland was found dead. Police said they found “a small quantity” of cocaine during a search of the bus Friday following Weiland’s death. Investigators say they also found a small amount of cocaine elsewhere in the bus and arrested a California man who was traveling with Weiland. The man hasn’t been charged. Police released no additional information on Weiland’s cause of death, saying it would be released by the local coroner.

The singer’s manager, Tom Vitorino, confirmed the death early Friday morning. Vitorino said he learned of Weiland’s death from his tour manager but did not provide further details.

Weiland’s current band, Scott Weiland & the Wildabouts, was scheduled to play at a Medina, Minnesota, concert venue, according to the venue’s website. The website showed the event was canceled. It did not give a reason.

A South Bay-native, Weiland was dogged by substance abuse problems throughout his career. He came to fame as the lead singer of the Grammy Award-winning Stone Temple Pilots, whose hits include “Interstate Love Song,” “Plush” and “Vasoline.”

The band broke up in 2003 and Weiland went on to front Velvet Revolver, whose members included former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash. Among that group’s hits was “Fall to Pieces.”

The Stone Temple Pilots eventually reunited in 2008 before breaking up again in 2013.



‘Scott Weiland & The Wildabouts’ were scheduled to perform in Reno, Nevada on December 18th and City Winery in Napa on December 19th.



Really sorry to hear about Scott Weiland. — Krist Novoselić (@KristNovoselic) December 4, 2015

Its not my loss, its our loss. Send your thoughts toward the family! https://t.co/Ojv1QYABmg — Dave Navarro (@DaveNavarro) December 4, 2015

We all grew up on Scott's incredible talent, one-of-a-kind voice and STP's exceptional music. Our hearts go out to his friends and family. — LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) December 4, 2015

Sad to hear about Scott's passing.I hope it wasn't drugs.The saddest part of the story is his kids and family being left behind. RIP — ❌ Nikki Sixx ❌ (@NikkiSixx) December 4, 2015

Just heard some news that broke my heart. May heavens doors be wide open for you friend. #RIPScottWeiland — Foster The People (@fosterthepeople) December 4, 2015

Extremely saddened to have read Scott Weiland passed. Such a gifted performer. My thoughts are with your loved ones,friends & fans. — Joe Perry (@JoePerry) December 4, 2015

We played w/ STP at @MTV Spring Break '93 in Daytona Beach and they had great energy. Rest easy #ScottWeiland — Living Colour (@LivingColour) December 4, 2015

Scott Weiland was just found dead on his tour bus :(. Very sad 😔 — T❍mmy L33 (@MrTommyLand) December 4, 2015

R.I.P. Scott Weiland — Papa Roach (@paparoach) December 4, 2015

Scott. RIP. — Tony Kanal (@Tonykanal) December 4, 2015

Tonight we lost a talented troubled soul. R.I.P. Scott Weiland — Rob Thomas (@ThisIsRobThomas) December 4, 2015

RIP Scott Weiland Universe, please take care of him. https://t.co/sNXVIPl2jA — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) December 4, 2015

Our condolences to the family, friends & fans of #ScottWeiland. May he rest in peace. — Filter (@OfficialFilter) December 4, 2015

Sad to wake up to this news. RIP https://t.co/wZSNQoMJh1 — Carson Daly (@CarsonDaly) December 4, 2015

Sad to hear about Scott Weiland passing. He was a once of a kind epic force onstage. thoughts are w his family #RIPScottWeiland — Juliette Lewis (@JulietteLewis) December 4, 2015

Sad news today about the death of a great musical talent Scott Weiland. #STP #RIP — Melissa Joan Hart (@MelissaJoanHart) December 4, 2015

RIP Scott Weiland. U rocked it with the best and will soo be missed. U were a real rock star pic.twitter.com/oawsKrSGsM — Randy Jackson (@YO_RANDYJACKSON) December 4, 2015

Sad day. RIP Scott Weiland A post shared by Slash (@slash) on Dec 4, 2015 at 1:38am PST

