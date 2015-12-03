Former ‘Stone Temple Pilots’ Singer Scott Weiland Dead At 48

MEDINA, MN (CBS SF/AP) – Former lead singer of 90’s alternative rock band ‘Stone Temple Pilots’ and ‘Velvet Revolver’ Scott Weiland was found dead Thursday night in his tour bus in Minnesota. He was 48. The cause of death has been not been revealed.
Police in Minnesota say they found cocaine in the bedroom of the tour bus where Weiland was found dead. Police said they found “a small quantity” of cocaine during a search of the bus Friday following Weiland’s death. Investigators say they also found a small amount of cocaine elsewhere in the bus and arrested a California man who was traveling with Weiland. The man hasn’t been charged. Police released no additional information on Weiland’s cause of death, saying it would be released by the local coroner.
The singer’s manager, Tom Vitorino, confirmed the death early Friday morning. Vitorino said he learned of Weiland’s death from his tour manager but did not provide further details.
Weiland’s current band, Scott Weiland & the Wildabouts, was scheduled to play at a Medina, Minnesota, concert venue, according to the venue’s website. The website showed the event was canceled. It did not give a reason.
A South Bay-native, Weiland was dogged by substance abuse problems throughout his career. He came to fame as the lead singer of the Grammy Award-winning Stone Temple Pilots, whose hits include “Interstate Love Song,” “Plush” and “Vasoline.”
The band broke up in 2003 and Weiland went on to front Velvet Revolver, whose members included former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash. Among that group’s hits was “Fall to Pieces.”
The Stone Temple Pilots eventually reunited in 2008 before breaking up again in 2013.
‘Scott Weiland & The Wildabouts’ were scheduled to perform in Reno, Nevada on December 18th and City Winery in Napa on December 19th.
Celebrities Mourn Weiland’s Death Through Social Media:
