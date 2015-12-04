Teenage Boy Killed By Broken Tree Branch Near Children’s Fairyland in Oakland

December 4, 2015 8:50 PM
Filed Under: Accidental Death, Children's Fairyland, Fairyland, Oakland police, Tree Climbing

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — [UPDATE 12/5: Teen Killed By Broken Tree Limb Identified]

A 16-year-old boy died in a fall Friday evening outside of Children’s Fairyland in Oakland after a branch broke while he was climbing a tree, according to police.

Police and fire officials called to Grand Avenue and Harrison Street shortly before 6 p.m. found that several minors were climbing in a tree when one of the limbs broke, knocking the boy to the ground, police said.

The boy died at the scene.

Police are investigating the death as an accident.

