Teenage Boy Killed By Broken Tree Branch Near Children’s Fairyland in Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — [UPDATE 12/5: Teen Killed By Broken Tree Limb Identified]
A 16-year-old boy died in a fall Friday evening outside of Children’s Fairyland in Oakland after a branch broke while he was climbing a tree, according to police.
Police and fire officials called to Grand Avenue and Harrison Street shortly before 6 p.m. found that several minors were climbing in a tree when one of the limbs broke, knocking the boy to the ground, police said.
The boy died at the scene.
Police are investigating the death as an accident.
