Sacramento Bee: Gov. Brown Says Arizona, Nevada Gun Laws Provide ‘Back Door’ For Terrorists

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Sacramento Bee published a video interview on Saturday in which Gov. Jerry Brown, in France to attend climate talks, addressed the issue of tighter gun controls.
In the interview, Brown called the San Bernardino mass shooting a “terrorist attack,” and added “Nevada and Arizona are wide open, so that’s a gigantic back door through which any terrorist can walk.”
