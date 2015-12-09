Man Convicted Of Burning His 2-Year-Old Son’s Hands In Boiling Water In San Leandro Home

December 9, 2015 9:21 PM
SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A 43-year-old man was convicted Wednesday of felony child abuse and inflicting great bodily injury for burning his 2-year-old son’s hands in boiling water at a home in San Leandro four years ago.

An Alameda County Superior Court jury deliberated for two and a half days before reaching a verdict against Dante Roberson, who had been free on $100,000 bail but was taken into custody after he was convicted.

The boy’s injuries occurred when Roberson was with him during his scheduled monthly visit at a home in the 2300 block of Jamaica Way, west of Doolittle Drive, on Sept. 15, 2011.

The mother, who has custody of the boy, wasn’t at home when the incident occurred.

Police said the boy’s injuries were consistent with forcible submersion in boiling water for about five seconds.

Prosecutor Peter McGuiness said the boy, who is now 6, has undergone multiple reconstructive plastic surgeries on his hands and will have problems with them the rest of his life.

Roberson will return to court on Thursday to have his sentencing date scheduled.

McGuiness said Roberson faces a sentence of up to 12 years in state prison.

He said, “The jury was very diligent, listened to the evidence and came to a just verdict.”

