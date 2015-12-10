John Madden Recovering From Open-Heart Surgery

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Pro Football Hall of Fame coach and broadcasting legend John Madden recently underwent successful open-heart surgery at a San Francisco hospital, according to the National Football League.

According to an NFL statement, the surgery was to repair blockages. The league said Madden was released from the hospital Wednesday and is expected to fully recover.

“He sounds great, but is frustrated about being on injured reserve for the time being. He is anxious to return to action soon doing the important work he does for our game,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “We are all pleased to know that John’s procedure was successful and wish him a speedy recovery.”

For years, Madden has offered his sports analysis weekday mornings on KCBS Radio. Madden’s radio colleagues offered their best wishes.

I can now tell you about colleague John Madden. He's recovering from heart surgery; said to be doing very well. Released from hosp to rehab. — Stan Bunger (@BungerKCBS) December 10, 2015

And it goes without saying: we can't wait to get John #Madden off the sideline and back in the game. Speedy recovery, Coach. — Stan Bunger (@BungerKCBS) December 10, 2015

Pleased 2 say that #JohnMadden is expected 2 make full recovery, after undergoing open-heart surgery 2 repair blockages. In good spirits. — Steve Bitker (@SteveBitker) December 10, 2015

Best wishes for speedy recovery & return to our @KCBSNews colleague John Madden,who underwent heart surgery. He's "frustrated to be on IR." — Doug Sovern (@SovernNation) December 10, 2015

A return date to the airwaves has not been announced.