John Madden Recovering From Open-Heart Surgery

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Pro Football Hall of Fame coach and broadcasting legend John Madden recently underwent successful open-heart surgery at a San Francisco hospital, according to the National Football League.
According to an NFL statement, the surgery was to repair blockages. The league said Madden was released from the hospital Wednesday and is expected to fully recover.
“He sounds great, but is frustrated about being on injured reserve for the time being. He is anxious to return to action soon doing the important work he does for our game,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “We are all pleased to know that John’s procedure was successful and wish him a speedy recovery.”
For years, Madden has offered his sports analysis weekday mornings on KCBS Radio. Madden’s radio colleagues offered their best wishes.
A return date to the airwaves has not been announced.
