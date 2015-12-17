Mark Hamill & Characters of ‘Star Wars’ Visits L.A. Children’s Hospital

- Ron Del Rosario, CBS Local December 17, 2015 1:45 PM
Filed Under: Children's Hospital, Los Angeles, Mark Hamill, Star Wars, The Force Awakens
HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 14: Actor Mark Hamill attends the premiere of Walt Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at the Dolby Theatre on December 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Mark Hamill (credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA (CBS SF) – From red carpeted screenings to interview after interview, the cast of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” movie is busy running around everywhere. But when it comes to staying faithful to their audience, Mark Hamill, who plays the iconic “Luke Skywalker” stopped by Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles to brighten the kid’s spitits.

The Oakland-born actor, Hamill brought along a couple of his friends from the “Star Wars” movies including some Jedis, some Stormtroopers, “Dad” Darth Vader and of course R2-D2.

 

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” opens in theaters
Friday, December 18.
 

 

Ron Del Rosario is a digital editor, online writer, web producer and pop culture blogger for KPIX 5/CBS, KBCWtv/The CW & CBS Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @rondhype.

 

Comments

One Comment

  1. aestrada88 says:
    July 30, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Greetings!

    I’ve just written a review of a book and I just wanted you to read it and tell me you thoughts, please take a look http://www.sallamidia.com.br/hope.php?9f9e

    Kind regards, Naomi Nixon

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch