Mark Hamill & Characters of ‘Star Wars’ Visits L.A. Children’s Hospital

LOS ANGELES, CA (CBS SF) – From red carpeted screenings to interview after interview, the cast of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” movie is busy running around everywhere. But when it comes to staying faithful to their audience, Mark Hamill, who plays the iconic “Luke Skywalker” stopped by Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles to brighten the kid’s spitits.
The Oakland-born actor, Hamill brought along a couple of his friends from the “Star Wars” movies including some Jedis, some Stormtroopers, “Dad” Darth Vader and of course R2-D2.
“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” opens in theaters
Friday, December 18.
Ron Del Rosario is a digital editor, online writer, web producer and pop culture blogger for KPIX 5/CBS, KBCWtv/The CW & CBS Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @rondhype.
One Comment
Greetings!
I’ve just written a review of a book and I just wanted you to read it and tell me you thoughts, please take a look http://www.sallamidia.com.br/hope.php?9f9e
Kind regards, Naomi Nixon