Dawson’s Field Goal In OT Lifts Niners Over Rams In What May Be Tomsula’s Last Game

during their NFL game at Levi's Stadium on January 3, 2016 in Santa Clara, California.

SANTA CLARA (CBS/AP) — Phil Dawson kicked a 23-yard field goal 11:33 into overtime for his fourth of the game, and the San Francisco 49ers held off the St. Louis Rams 19-16 on Sunday in what might have been Jim Tomsula’s last game as coach.

Dawson came through after Greg Zuerlein’s 48-yard field goal attempt was blocked by Dontae Johnson, giving San Francisco the ball back with 4:49 to play.

Blaine Gabbert passed for 354 yards and a 33-yard touchdown for the 49ers (5-11), who avoided their worst finish since 4-12 in 2005.

Rams coach Jeff Fisher finished 7-9 for his fourth straight losing season running the team.

