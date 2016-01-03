Dawson’s Field Goal In OT Lifts Niners Over Rams In What May Be Tomsula’s Last Game

SANTA CLARA (CBS/AP) — Phil Dawson kicked a 23-yard field goal 11:33 into overtime for his fourth of the game, and the San Francisco 49ers held off the St. Louis Rams 19-16 on Sunday in what might have been Jim Tomsula’s last game as coach.
Dawson came through after Greg Zuerlein’s 48-yard field goal attempt was blocked by Dontae Johnson, giving San Francisco the ball back with 4:49 to play.
Blaine Gabbert passed for 354 yards and a 33-yard touchdown for the 49ers (5-11), who avoided their worst finish since 4-12 in 2005.
Rams coach Jeff Fisher finished 7-9 for his fourth straight losing season running the team.
© Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
