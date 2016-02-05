BART Offers $10,000 Reward For Info On West Oakland Station Shooting Suspect

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — BART officials announced Friday that they’re offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in the fatal shooting of a passenger on a train at the West Oakland BART station last month.

BART police said witnesses reported that the suspect, who is still at large, used a handgun to shoot 19-year-old Carlos Misael Funez-Romero of Antioch, multiple times on a train bound for San Francisco International Airport as it was approaching the West Oakland station at about 7:45 p.m. on Jan. 9 and then fled on foot from the station.

Coroner’s officials said Funez-Romero died of multiple gunshot wounds.

BART police describe the suspect as a black man between 6 feet and 6 feet 4 inches tall with a slim build who had a bald, shaved or close-cut hair style and was wearing a green hooded jacket with beige, construction-style boots.

BART Police Chief Kenton Rainey said in a statement, “Someone in the public knows who this guy is and we need their help to bring him to justice. This is an active investigation and detectives are following up on all leads.”

Rainey previously said a knife was recovered at the shooting scene on the train but police don’t know if it belonged to Funez-Romero.

Rainey said investigators don’t know what the motive was for the shooting and don’t know what kind of a relationship the suspect and Funez-Romero had, if any.

BART police said people who have information about the shooting can call investigators at (510) 464-7040, make an anonymous tip by phoning (510) 464-7011 or call Oakland Crime Stoppers at (510) 777-8572.

