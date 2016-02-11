TRUMP TRAVEL BAN: Latest StoriesFormer Pres. Obama Weighs In80-Year-Old Detained At SFOGoogle Pledges Millions To Immigrant Rights GroupsWarriors Coach: Ban 'A Horrible Idea'California Could Cut Off Payments To Feds

Detroit Police Sergeant Allegedly Compared Beyonce’s Super Bowl Performance To KKK

February 11, 2016 3:02 PM
Filed Under: Beyonce, Halftime Show, Police, Super Bowl

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit police sergeant who allegedly criticized Beyonce’s Super Bowl halftime show by posting a reference to the Ku Klux Klan is being investigated.

The sergeant, who was unnamed but is reportedly a 17-year veteran of the department, apparently didn’t like the halftime performance — particularly Beyonce’s dancers, who were sporting afros, berets and dressed in an all-black style similar to the Black Panther party.

At one point in the performance, the dancers raised their fists to the sky and made a formation on the field in the shape of an X that, according to the sergeant, was attributed to black activist Malcolm X.

The sergeant was so displeased with the performance that he took his option to his personal Facebook page, saying next year’s halftime show should include the KKK.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Alexis says:
    February 13, 2016 at 9:08 am

    Wow. That’s a bit drastic isn’t it? I think his comparison is drastic, but I also think investigating someone for their opinion on something seems drastic as well.

    These kinds of responses and the perpetuating of a cycle of prosecution is why I question whether or not Beyonce’s performance does much good for racial equality and peace.

    You can read my take on it here http://alexischateau.com/2016/02/13/why-beyonces-super-bowl-50-performance-solves-nothing/

