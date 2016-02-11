Detroit Police Sergeant Allegedly Compared Beyonce’s Super Bowl Performance To KKK

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit police sergeant who allegedly criticized Beyonce’s Super Bowl halftime show by posting a reference to the Ku Klux Klan is being investigated.

The sergeant, who was unnamed but is reportedly a 17-year veteran of the department, apparently didn’t like the halftime performance — particularly Beyonce’s dancers, who were sporting afros, berets and dressed in an all-black style similar to the Black Panther party.

At one point in the performance, the dancers raised their fists to the sky and made a formation on the field in the shape of an X that, according to the sergeant, was attributed to black activist Malcolm X.

The sergeant was so displeased with the performance that he took his option to his personal Facebook page, saying next year’s halftime show should include the KKK.

Read the full story on CBS Detroit.