Gwen Stefani Steals a GRAMMYs Commercial Break for ‘Make Me Like You’ Video

By Radio.com Staff

Gwen Stefani launched her new video for “Make Me Like You,” in spectacular fashion last night during The GRAMMYs. But the video wasn’t just shown during the awards telecast. Rather than running many commercials throughout the evening, Target purchased one entire 4-minute commercial break in order to air an entire music video—live.

From the look of the complex moving set, it appears as though it was quite a feat. Not only did they need everything to be executed perfectly, but it had to be done exactly at the right moment in order to sync up with the GRAMMYs telecast. After many rehearsals, posted below, it was time to let it rip and her production team pulled off a seemingly flawless video live in front of millions of viewers. Watch the full video below.

Stefani sat down with Internet star Todrick Hall backstage to discuss the album and complexity of the video.

DID YOU SEE @GWENSTEFANI LIVE?! Wanna watch again or loop forever? It'll be up on Gwen's Vevo in no time #MoreMusic amp.twimg.com/v/8796b2a2-78a… —

(@Target) February 16, 2016

It's the commercial break you won't want to miss: @GwenStefani Live Music Video 2.15.16 on CBS. #MoreMusic amp.twimg.com/v/6dc08b34-c43… —

(@Target) February 15, 2016

Stefani’s new album This is What the Truth Feels Like is set for release on March 18. A deluxe edition of the album, featuring four bonus tracks, will be available exclusively through Target.

Check out the This is What the Truth Feels Like tracklist below:

01. Misery

02. You’re My Favorite

03. Where Would I Be

04. Make Me Like You

05. Truth

06. Used To Love You

07. Send Me A Picture

08. Red Flag

09. Asking For It

10. Naughty

11. Me Without You

12. Rare

13. Rocket Ship (Target exclusive)

14. Getting Warmer (Target exclusive)

15. Obsessed (Target exclusive)

16. Splash (Target exclusive)