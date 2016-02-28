SF Firefighters Rescue Dog Stranded On Cliff At Fort Funston

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Firefighters rescued a dog from a cliff at a San Francisco beach Sunday afternoon.
At around 12:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a dog needing assistance at Fort Funston in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, according to a fire dispatcher.
The dog was stranded about 30 feet down the cliff.
Firefighters were eventually able to rescue the dog, the fire dispatcher said.
It was unclear if the dog was injured during the incident.
