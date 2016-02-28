Suisun City Man Arrested On Suspicion Of ‘Continuous Sexual Abuse’ Against Minor

February 28, 2016 12:39 PM
Child molestation, Crime, Rape, Sexual abuse, Suisun City
Suisun City Police Arrest Joseph Felix
Police arrested Joseph Felix of Suisun City on Feb. 21.

SUISUN CITY (CBS SF) — Police arrested a 53-year-old man last week in Suisun City in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of a minor.

On Feb. 21, officers executed a search warrant in the 500 block of Fortuna Drive and arrested Joseph Felix of Suisun City, police said.

On Feb. 12, officers first received a report of continuous sexual abuse against a minor. They believe the abuse occurred sometime between 2004 and 2009 at a location on Marina Boulevard.

Following the report, officers were able to obtain a search and arrest warrant, according to police.

Felix was arrested on suspicion of rape by force upon a minor over 14, oral copulation with a minor under 14 by force, oral copulation with a minor under 16, sending harmful matter with intent of seducing a minor, continuous sexual abuse of a child, sexual penetration by force, sexual penetration with a foreign object on a victim under 14, lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, and lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 by force.

Bail for Felix has been set at $250,000, police said.

