Artists Wanted For Film About Vincent Van Gogh Painted Entirely By Hand

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A unique crew call has been posted for oil painters to work on film about the life of Vincent Van Gogh.
Loving Vincent will be the first feature film completely painted by hand. The biopic about the Dutch impressionist painter will be told through some 800 personal letters and 120 of his paintings.
Directors Dorota Kobiela and Hugh Welchman told Voice of America the 80-minute feature film will require 57,000 painted frames. They are making Loving Vincent in Poland and have posted a crew call for “high-level oil painters” interested in traveling there to sign up and join the team.
The recruitment and audition process is fairly involved, so be sure read the requirements carefully. The studio is located in the picturesque port city of Gdansk. Interested pointers should be available for training work between January and August of 2016.
Loving Vincent – Trailer
CBSSF.com writer, producer Jan Mabry is also executive producer and host of The Bronze Report. She lives in Northern California. Follow her on Twitter @janmabr.
One Comment