2nd, Mystery Suspect Reportedly Linked To ‘Night Stalker’ Killing In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A second suspect has been linked to the infamous “Night Stalker” serial killer Richard Ramirez, according to a published report.

The New York Post reported that investigators have connected a convicted felon to the 1984 rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl in San Francisco, which has been tied to Ramirez.

The girl’s murder was not initially identified as being a part of the Night Stalker killing spree in the Bay Area and Southern California in 1984-85.

In 2009, Ramirez’s DNA was matched to that found on a handkerchief at the scene of the girl’s murder at a Tenderloin hotel.

The Post reported that DNA from the second man was also found on the handkerchief and confirmed by a “cold hit” after the evidence was run through a DNA database.

“The stain that produced the hit was a mixture of three people, two different semen sources. One of the sources matched Ramirez, and the other source linked the second male to the handkerchief …” DNA expert Rockne Harmon told The Post.

Harmon told The Post that San Francisco authorities haven’t publicly acknowledged the man’s identity or his felony record.

In an email to The Post, San Francisco District Attorney spokesman Max Szabo said, “At this time, there is insufficient evidence to charge anyone else in connection with this crime.

Ramirez terrorized Californians during his killing spree in which he sometimes mutilated victims’ bodies and left satanic symbols at murder scenes.

He was convicted and sentenced to death in 1989 for murdering 13 people, along with five attempted murders, 11 rapes and 14 burglaries.

After 23 years on California’s death row, Ramirez died of lymphoma at Marin General Hospital.