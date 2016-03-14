Stanford ‘Sleep Ambassadors’ Program Trains Teens To Get Better Sleep

MENLO PARK (CBS News) – Many Americans say they don’t get enough sleep, especially teenagers. Now, Stanford University is teaching high school students to become “sleep ambassadors.” The unique course is designed to help spread the word on the health risks associated with sleep deprivation.
Seventeen-year-old Nora Siegler is being wired up in order to better understand why teenagers need to unplug.
At Stanford University’s Center for Sleep Sciences, high school students are getting a crash course in why sleep is the most important part of their day.
“I’m pretty much exhausted by 2:30 every single day. People talk about how exhausted they are, how late they went to bed,” Nora said.
