Firearm Among Items Stolen In Burglary Of San Francisco Sheriff Deputy’s Home

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police are investigating a burglary at the home of a San Francisco sheriff’s deputy’s Friday morning, in which several law enforcement items were taken including a firearm.

Around 7 a.m., the deputy called police to report that their San Francisco home had been burglarized, sheriff’s department spokeswoman Eileen Hirst said.

The deputy told police the burglars made off with a department-issued 9mm Glock handgun, which had been secured in a lockbox, two loaded magazines, a duty belt and a ballistics vest.

After the deputy reported the missing items to police, the deputy then alerted the sheriff’s department, according to Hirst.

“This is a serious matter to Sheriff Hennessy and the sheriff’s department. Any missing firearm is a danger to public safety and we hope it will be recovered quickly and safely,” Hirst said.

The storage of guns, especially by members of law enforcement agencies, has come under increased scrutiny after multiple incidents in which firearms were reported stolen.

In July, San Francisco resident Kate Steinle was fatally shot near Pier 14 with a gun that was later confirmed to have been stolen from an off-duty federal agent who left it in a parked car.

Then in August, guns were also stolen from the vehicle of a Hayward police officer in Oakland, as well as from the vehicle of the University of California at Berkeley’s police chief while she was jogging.

Additionally, on Feb. 19, a U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agent reported losing his pistol in San Francisco.

© Copyright 2016 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed