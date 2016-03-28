Claim Alleges Deputies Stole From Suspect After SF Alley Beating, Offered Bribe To Witnesses

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – There is a new twist in the case of two Alameda County sheriff’s deputies caught on camera beating a suspect in a San Francisco alley – allegations that a third deputy also stole from the man and tried to bribe witnesses.

KPIX 5 has learned that 29-year-old Stanislav Petrov will file a claim tomorrow alleging that in addition to the brutal beating by two deputies , a third deputy stole a gold chain and cash from him following the beating on Stevenson Street in San Francisco’s Mission District last November.

Petrov’s attorney Michael Haddad told KPIX 5 the gold chain and cash were given to two homeless people who witnessed the beating in exchange for their silence, with the unnamed deputy telling them, “Did you enjoy the show?”

Haddad said he met with both homeless people over the weekend and that their stories line up with Petrov’s.

Petrov allegedly led deputies on a high-speed chase that began in San Leandro and ended in San Francisco, ramming two patrol cars and injuring a deputy in the process.

Surveillance camera footage made public by the San Francisco Public Defender’s Office shows the deputies Luis Santamaria and Paul Wieber hitting Petrov with their batons multiple times after tackling him in the alley.

Adachi said the video shows a much different version of events than described by deputies, who claimed Petrov had reached for his waistband and was resisting arrest.

Of the 11 deputies at the scene, none reported turning on their body cameras. However, Alameda County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Kelly that one of the deputies captured it all on department-issued cameras.

“It is possible that he didn’t know he recorded it, and turned it in as part of turning in his equipment,” said Kelly. “We’ll have to see where that goes.”

The beating has prompted three separate investigations and accusations of a cover up.

Petrov was taken to San Francisco General Hospital for treatment after the beating, suffering from broken bones in his hands and contusions to his head and body.

Santamaria and Wieber have been placed on administrative leave.