KPIX 5 Morning News: Watch Online on Your Computer or Mobile Device

Silicon Valley Heavyweights Sign Letter Against North Carolina’s Transgender Law

March 29, 2016 5:28 PM
Filed Under: Discrimination law, HB2, House Bill 2, LGBT, North Carolina, Public Facilities Privacy and Security Act, Tech CEO
The male and female symbols displayed on a door together are often used to indicate a unisex toilet. (Wikimedia Commons)

SAN FRANCISCO – A letter decrying North Carolina’s recently passed law targeting transgender people was signed by dozens of Bay Area tech CEOs and business leaders from across the country.

The strongly-worded letter to Governor Pat McCrory was sponsored by the Human Rights Commission and Equality North Carolina. It expresses concern over so-called House Bill 2, which overturned protections for LGBT people in the state. North Carolina lawmakers signed the bill last week.

“Simply put, HB2 is not a bill that reflects the values of our companies, of our country, or even the overwhelming majority of North Carolinians,” says the letter.

Also known as the Public Facilities Privacy and Security Act, HB2 was passed to effectively nullify a law in Charlotte protecting transgender people’s rights to use the restroom with which they identify.

  • READ THE LETTER

    • The letter says HB2 will make it challenging for North Carolina businesses to recruit and retain talented workers and “diminish the state’s draw as a destination for tourism, new businesses and economic activity.”

    The 83 signers urge Governor McCrory and other North Carolina lawmakers to repeal HB2 in the next legislative session. So far, they have not responded.

    Bay Area tech CEOS figure prominently on the list of signatories:

    Karen Appleton, Senior Vice President, Box
    Brandee Barker, Cofounder, The Pramana Collective
    Marc Benioff, CEO, Salesforce
    Chip Bergh, President and CEO, Levi Strauss & Co.
    Michael Birch, Founder, Blab
    Ed Black, President and CEO, Computer & Communications Industry Association
    Nathan Blecharczyk, Cofounder and CTO, Airbnb
    Steven R. Boal, CEO, Quotient Technology Inc.
    Lorna Borenstein, CEO, Grokker
    Brad Brinegar, Chairman and CEO, McKinney
    Lloyd Carney, CEO, Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.
    Brian Chesky, CEO, Airbnb
    Ron Conway, Founder and Co-Managing Partner, SV Angel
    Tim Cook, CEO, Apple
    Dean Debnam, Chairman and CEO, Workplace Options
    Jack Dorsey, CEO, Square and Twitter
    David Ebersman, Cofounder and CEO, Lyra Health
    Jared Fliesler, General Partner, Matrix Partners
    Joe Gebbia, Cofounder and Chief Product Officer, Airbnb
    Jason Goldberg, CEO, Pepo
    Alan King, President and COO, Workplace Options
    Kristen Koh Goldstein, CEO, BackOps
    Mitchell Gold, co-founder and chair-man, Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams
    John H. Graham IV, President and CEO, American Society of Association Executives
    Logan Green, CEO, Lyft
    Paul Graham, Founder, Y Combinator
    David Hassell, CEO, 15Five
    Charles H. Hill III, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Human Resources, Pfizer Inc.
    Reid Hoffman, Chairman, LinkedIn
    Robert Hohman, Cofounder & CEO, Glassdoor
    Drew Houston, CEO, Dropbox
    Chad Hurley, Cofounder, YouTube
    Dave Imre, Partner and CEO, IMRE
    Dev Ittycheria, President & CEO, MongoDB
    Laurene Powell Jobs, President, Emerson Collective
    Cecily Joseph, VP Corporate Responsibility and Chief Diversity Officer, Symantec Corporation
    David Karp, Founder and CEO, Tumblr
    Travis Katz, Founder and CEO, Gogobot
    Brian Krzanich, CEO, Intel
    Joshua Kushner, Managing Partner, Thrive Capital
    Max Levchin, CEO, Affirm
    Dion Lim, CEO, NextLesson
    Shan-lyn Ma, CEO, Zola
    Marissa Mayer, President and CEO, Yahoo
    Melody McCloskey, CEO, StyleSeat
    Douglas Merrill, CEO, Zestfinance
    Dyke Messinger, President and CEO, Power Curbers Inc.
    Hari Nair, Vice President and General Manager, Orbitz.com & CheapTickets.com
    Michael Natenshon, CEO, Marine Layer
    Alexi G. Nazem, Cofounder and CEO, Nomad Health
    Laurie J. Olson, EVP, Strategy, Portfolio and Commercial Operations, Pfizer Inc.
    Bob Page, Founder and CEO, Replacements, Ltd.
    Michelle Peluso, Strategic Advisor and former CEO, Gilt
    Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google
    Mark Pincus, Founder and Executive Chairman, Zynga
    Hosain Rahman, CEO, Jawbone
    Bill Ready, CEO, Braintree
    Evan Reece, CEO, Liftopia
    Stan Reiss, General Partner, Matrix Partners
    John Replogle, CEO, Seventh Generation
    Virginia M. Rometty, Chairman, President and CEO, IBM Corporation
    Dan Rosensweig, CEO, Chegg
    Kevin P. Ryan, Founder and Chairman, Alleycorp
    Bijan Sabet, General Partner, Spark Capital
    Julie Samuels, President, Engine
    George A. Scangos, PhD, CEO, Biogen
    Dan Schulman, President and CEO, PayPal
    Adam Shankman, Director and Producer
    Gary Shapiro, President and CEO, Consumer Technology Association
    David A. Shaywitz, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, DNAnexus
    Ben Silbermann, CEO, Pinterest
    Brad Smith, President and Chief Legal Officer, Microsoft
    Arne Sorenson, President and CEO, Marriott International
    David Spector, Cofounder, ThirdLove
    Jeremy Stoppelman, CEO, Yelp
    Bret Taylor, CEO, Quip
    Todd Thibodeaux, CEO, CompTIA
    David Tisch, Managing Partner, BoxGroup
    Nirav Tolia, Cofounder and CEO, Nextdoor
    Kevin A. Trapani, President and CEO, The Redwood Groups
    Ken Wasch, President, Software & Information Industry Association
    Bob & Harvey Weinstein, Co-Founders and Co-Chairmen, The Weinstein Company
    Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO, Facebook

    ALSO READ: San Francisco Newcomer Pays $400 Rent To Live In A Box In Friend’s Apartment

    CBSSF.com writer, producer Jan Mabry is also executive producer and host of The Bronze Report. She lives in Northern California. Follow her on Twitter @janmabr.

     

    Comments

    One Comment

    Leave a Reply

    Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

    Gravatar
    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More From CBS San Francisco

    Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
    Got Our Weather App?

    Watch & Listen LIVE

    Listen

    Watch