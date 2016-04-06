BART Shows Off New Train Car, Testing To Begin Soon

BREAKING: Hwy. 17 Closed In Search For Robbery Suspect Latest KCBS Traffic Conditions

April 6, 2016
HAYWARD (CBS SF) – BART is showing off the latest addition to what it bills as the “Fleet of the Future.” On Wednesday, the transit agency unveiled a new train car at its testing facility in Hayward.

The train car is the first of 775 new train cars the agency will get over the next five years. From here, the car will go through a series of crucial tests.

If all goes well, the new car could be in service by December.

This comes as the transit agency deals with problems related to its aging fleet. BART is still trying to fix a mysterious electrical issue between North Concord and Pittsburg / Bay Point.

BART officials said the next generation of train cars will feature three doors on each side, improved cooling systems and better seats.

