Duran Duran Joined on Stage by Lindsay Lohan

By Robyn Collins
(RADIO.COM) – In the middle of a Duran Duran concert at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center last night (April 12), Lindsay Lohan joined the group onstage to perform the spoken-word interlude for “Danceophobia,” from the band’s 14th and most recent studio album, Paper Gods.
Duran Duran also paid their respects to their mentor and hero David Bowie by mashing up their 1981 hit, “Planet Earth” with Bowie’s classic “Space Oddity.”
Bowie’s was a profound inspiration for the English new wave band. “There was no question that as a musician, David Bowie was the singular person who inspired me more than anyone else to become a musician,” Duran Duran keyboardist and vocalist Nick Rhodes told Billboard.
Not only has Duran Duran recorded Bowie covers over the years — including “Fame,” “Diamond Dogs” and “Boys Keep Swinging” — but, in 1987, while on the Strange Behavior tour, Duran Duran played a series of North American dates with Bowie.
Duran Duran’s highest charting album in 22 years, Paper Gods, opened at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 last September and at No. 5 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart. Duran Duran will be at Outside Lands in San Francisco on Friday, August 5th.
