Firm Offers $109 Private Jet Flights Between Bay Area And SoCal

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Private jets are no longer just for rock stars and tech CEOs.

JetSuiteX has launched daily semi-private jet flights between the Bay Area and Southern California for just $109.

The Irvine-based carrier hopes to lure travelers who are sick of standing in long lines for security and baggage checks. Passengers can get the private jet experience, without the luxury pricetag.

“We saw an opportunity in the marketplace,” Alex Wilcox, JetSuiteX’s chief executive told the Orange County Register. “It really started as a personal frustration. When flying and driving takes roughly the same amount of time, you’re doing it wrong.”

JetsuitX’s fleet of 30-passenger Wi-Fi equipped Embraer 135s operate between Buchanan Field in Concord and Burbank Bob Hope Airport. Each aircraft is powered by two Rolls-Royce AE 3007-A1 engines. Each seat is made of leather and has 36 inches of generous legroom. Snacks and drinks are included.

Future routes include Concord to Vegas, and San Jose to Bozeman, Montana.

To book a flight customers can download the JetSuite app or go directly to www.jetsuite.com.

Prices for the semi-private flights may increase to about $300, subject to demand.

JetSuiteX also offers private charter flights on their luxury aircraft fleet starting at about $3800/hour, and last minute daily flight deals starting at $536 each way.

CBSSF.com writer, producer Jan Mabry is also executive producer and host of The Bronze Report. She lives in Northern California. Follow her on Twitter @janmabr.