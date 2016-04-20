Harriet Tubman To Replace Andrew Jackson On $20 Bill

(CBS News) — A female face will soon grace the $20 bill, keeping U.S. founding father Alexander Hamilton on the $10 note, Treasury Secretary Jack Lew is expected to announce late Wednesday.

The historical woman chosen to go on the bill: Harriet Tubman, the African-American abolitionist most famous for her role in helping slaves escape through the “Underground Railroad.”

Tubman, a former slave, will be replacing Andrew Jackson, the nation’s seventh president and a former slave owner.

A Treasury spokesperson announced that Lew will make the announcement Wednesday, after markets close.

The original plan for getting a female face on U.S. currency has changed drastically in recent months.

The agency was initially expected to announce which woman would be appearing on the $10 bill by the end of last year — a move that drew fierce backlash in part because of Alexander Hamilton’s recent popularity.

Hamilton, the nation’s first Treasury secretary, enjoyed a resurgence as a result of the hugely successful hip hop musical based on his life.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of the Hamilton musical, teased the announcement in a recent tweet:

I talked to @USTreasury about this on Monday. Sec. Lew told me "you're going to be very happy." #wegetthejobdone https://t.co/ZkLFuSmz8M — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 16, 2016

CBS News confirmed Hamilton would remain the face of the $10 bill earlier this week.

The new $10 bill will be unveiled in 2020, going into circulation shortly after. The timing of the new $20 bill’s production has not yet been announced.