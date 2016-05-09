McDonald’s Sells Out After Garlic Lovers Eat 1-Week Supply Of Garlic Fries In Single Day

SAN JOSE (KCBS) — It’s no secret that garlic fries are a popular treat in the Bay Area. They were so popular at a South Bay McDonald’s restaurant testing the salty side that they temporarily sold out.
“The customers consumed in one day, about a week’s worth of supplies,” McDonald’s franchise owner Cosme Fagundo told KCBS.
It isn’t the garlic the restaurant has run out of – there’s no shortage being so close to the Central Valley; it’s the special garlic sauce made by Christopher Ranch in Gilroy.
“That’s really what the deal is. Everybody’s been saying there’s not enough garlic; it’s not true. We ran out of the sauce for ourselves, and they’re in the process of making some more,” Fagundo said.
That could take a matter of weeks.
McDonald’s is considering adding garlic fries to all of its Bay Area restaurants after the initial interest was so high, Fagundo said.
