BAY AREA STORM • Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

McDonald’s Sells Out After Garlic Lovers Eat 1-Week Supply Of Garlic Fries In Single Day

May 9, 2016 12:38 PM By Matt Bigler
Filed Under: Garlic, garlic fries, McDonald's, San Jose

KCBS_740 SAN JOSE (KCBS) — It’s no secret that garlic fries are a popular treat in the Bay Area. They were so popular at a South Bay McDonald’s restaurant testing the salty side that they temporarily sold out.

“The customers consumed in one day, about a week’s worth of supplies,” McDonald’s franchise owner Cosme Fagundo told KCBS.

It isn’t the garlic the restaurant has run out of – there’s no shortage being so close to the Central Valley; it’s the special garlic sauce made by Christopher Ranch in Gilroy.

“That’s really what the deal is. Everybody’s been saying there’s not enough garlic; it’s not true. We ran out of the sauce for ourselves, and they’re in the process of making some more,” Fagundo said.

That could take a matter of weeks.

McDonald’s is considering adding garlic fries to all of its Bay Area restaurants after the initial interest was so high, Fagundo said.

More from Matt Bigler
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia