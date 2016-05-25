‘Too Smart To Rent?’ SF Mortgage Lender’s Ad Campaign Stokes Renter Resentment

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — A mortgage lender’s advertising campaign in San Francisco is striking a nerve with current renters, many who can barely afford to live in the city.
The outdoor ad from financial services firm SoFi reads: “10% down. Because you’re too smart to rent.”
The ad appears in billboards and Muni bus stops around the city, where the average rent is $3,100 a month – and the average home price over a million dollars.
The reaction from some renters is likely not what San Francisco-based SoFi was looking for.
“I think it’s pretty dumb,” said renter Angel Sepulia, who also says renting is her only option in the city.
Another renter pointed out that with the high rent prices, “you’d probably be smart just to be able to rent.”
According to the California Realtors Association, only 11 percent of San Francisco households can afford to buy a home at the median asking price.
CRA also estimated the minimum qualifying income to buy in San Francisco is $245,000.
The same SoFi advertisement also appears in Portland, and Twitter users in both cities have not take kindly to it.
SoFi did not return KPIX 5’s request for a statement as of Wednesday morning.
One Comment