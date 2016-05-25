‘Too Smart To Rent?’ SF Mortgage Lender’s Ad Campaign Stokes Renter Resentment

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — A mortgage lender’s advertising campaign in San Francisco is striking a nerve with current renters, many who can barely afford to live in the city.

The outdoor ad from financial services firm SoFi reads: “10% down. Because you’re too smart to rent.”

The ad appears in billboards and Muni bus stops around the city, where the average rent is $3,100 a month – and the average home price over a million dollars.

The reaction from some renters is likely not what San Francisco-based SoFi was looking for.

“I think it’s pretty dumb,” said renter Angel Sepulia, who also says renting is her only option in the city.

Another renter pointed out that with the high rent prices, “you’d probably be smart just to be able to rent.”

According to the California Realtors Association, only 11 percent of San Francisco households can afford to buy a home at the median asking price.

CRA also estimated the minimum qualifying income to buy in San Francisco is $245,000.

The same SoFi advertisement also appears in Portland, and Twitter users in both cities have not take kindly to it.

@SoFi So you think only stupid people rent? Take down your offensive billboard ad in Portland. — nagrom78 (@nagrom78) May 18, 2016

.@SoFi you should consider removing that #PDX billboard. Housing affordability not a function of intelligence — Jeff Bailey (@northwestjeff) May 25, 2016

@SoFi how to be memorable: insult 63% of San Franciscans by calling them stupid. Welcome to the #startupgraveyard 🙂 — Matt Haze (@DJMattHaze) May 25, 2016

after reading this, and seeing the bilboard personally, when i am ready to buy, not using @SoFi for any service https://t.co/f24HAUsNo7 — Dusteye (@DusteyeMC) May 20, 2016

Do you rent an apartment in #SanFrancisco? Well @SoFi would like you to know that you’re stupid. pic.twitter.com/OiqnJpRxnE — The Tenant Advocate (@BenjaminOsgood) May 23, 2016

SoFi did not return KPIX 5’s request for a statement as of Wednesday morning.