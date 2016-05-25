West Virginia Is Suing McKesson Corporation For Incentivizing Opioid Sales

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS NEWS) — West Virginia is suing the nation’s largest drug supplier –San Francisco-based pharmaceutical giant McKesson Corporation — alleging it is one of the national companies distributing painkillers irresponsibly and incentivizing opioid sales.

West Virginia, which leads the nation in rate of opioid overdose deaths, is fighting the epidemic in court by suing six national companies that distribute painkillers.

“In 2014 almost 19,000 people died from opioid overdose — and we’re not talking about heroin,” said Joe Rannazzisi, who was with the DEA for 29 years. He said wholesale distributors play a huge part in the epidemic.

“If a pharmacy was ordering 5,000 tablets per month, over a series of months, that’s not a big deal. But one month he orders 30,000 tablets. And then the following month, he orders 60,000 tablets, and now he’s up to 100,000 tablets. Well, the wholesalers were seeing this and no one was filing suspicious orders,” Rannazzisi explained.