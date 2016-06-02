San Francisco Police Search For Suspect Who Lit Man On Fire

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A man was doused with lighter fluid and set on fire on San Francisco’s Polk Street early Thursday morning, according to police.
The 37-year-old victim was in the 1200 block of Polk Street around midnight when a suspect in a late-model, light-colored SUV pulled up, police said.
The suspect doused the man with lighter fluid, lit his shirt on fire, and then fled south on Polk Street.
The victim was taken to a hospital with burns to his upper torso, but is expected to survive his injuries, police said.
No suspect description was available Thursday morning and no arrest has been made, police said.
