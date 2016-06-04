Mystery Girl In Coffin Found Under SF Home Gets A Proper Second Burial

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — The mystery girl inside a coffin underneath a driveway in San Francisco was buried on Saturday — again.

‘Here Lies Miranda Eve – The Child Loved Around The World,’ reads the headstone on her new grave.

This will be the second burial for little ‘Miranda Eve.’ Workers found her tiny casket under the garage during a home renovation near Rossi Park last May.

It’s believed the girl died when she was two or three years old and was buried 120 years ago. Her coffin must have been left behind when the old “Odd Fellows Cemetery” was re-located to the city of Colma.

“When they disinterred everyone 100 years ago, she was overlooked,” says Michael Gunn from the “Garden of Innocence.”

Gunn’s organization helps bury unidentified children like little Miranda Eve. Anton and Petite Souza were among the dozens of mourners who came to pay their respects.

“When little Miranda was discovered, several people contacted me thinking that it might be our little Lulu Francis,” says Anton. “If it is Lulu, we’ve found her, we can come here and talk to her and just, she’s a part of our family.,” says Anton.

The truth is, we may never know the actual name or history of this little girl now affectionately called Miranda. But to those who came to throw rose petals on her new casket, it doesn’t much matter.

“If it is, we’re very happy, if it’s not, we’re still very happy because I think this little angel has found a beautiful resting place,” said Anton glancing at her tombstone which reads, ‘…if no one grieves, no one will remember.’

“I think what it means is that every life is valuable.”