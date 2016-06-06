SNAPSHOT POLL: Do you believe Pres. Trump's speech signals a change in policy? VOTE NOW!

Andy Warhol’s ‘Triple Elvis’ Silkscreen Damaged By Visitor At San Francisco’s MoMA

June 6, 2016 12:48 PM By Jeffrey Schaub
Filed Under: Andy Warhol, Art, Elvis, MoMa, Museum of Modern Art, San Francisco

KCBS_740 SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) — A multi-million dollar Andy Warhol silkscreen of Elvis Presley was accidentally damaged when a visitor tripped and fell while the artwork was on display at San Francisco’s Museum of Modern Art.

Warhol’s ‘Triple Elvis’ had just been put on display at the newly redesigned museum.

The silkscreen was one of a series the artist completed, this one with Elvis dressed as a cowboy shooting a gun.  A different piece from the series sold at auction for $82 million.

The artwork was removed for repair, and the museum had no comment except to say the damage was minor.

Susan Klein with the De Young, and Legion of Honor Museums in San Francisco told KCBS that protecting art from damage, whether intentional, or accidental is a top priority.

“Every gallery or probably every museum around the world can tell you one terrible moment where through accident, and not through intention, someone got too close, someone tripped, someone fell, and someone bumped into things,” Klein said.

