Four-Alarm Firestorm Destroys San Jose Strip Mall

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A four-alarm fire rapidly jumped from one business to another at a San Jose strip mall early Wednesday leaving a path of charred destruction before it was brought under control.

Fire Captain Michael VanElgort said reports of a large exterior fire at a strip mall located at 5758 Santa Teresa Boulevard came in at 11:53 p.m. late Tuesday night.

The fire — originally reported as a trash fire behind a Mexican restaurant — was upgraded to a second alarm shortly after arrival, before quickly escalating to a third and fourth alarm to support defensive operations.

VanElgort said despite attempts to stop the spread, the fire was fast burning and once it made its way into the common attic space of the structure, firefighters were unable to contain it to one side and the fire devoured most of the mall including a bar, restaurant and dentist office.

According to fire officials, the strip mall had between seven and eight businesses on either side of the L-shaped structure.

There were no occupants at the time of the fire, as businesses were closed; however residences behind the structure were threatened.

Fire officials said no evacuations, rescues or injuries were reported.

VanElgort said over 100 people were still on scene early Wednesday working to extinguish the fire, and that firefighters would remain on scene overnight to

watch for hot spots.

A fire investigator was on scene working to determine the cause of the fire.

