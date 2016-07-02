BAY AREA STORM: Complete CoverageLive Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic MapStorm Wallops the RegionNapa River Floods Valley CrossroadsSan Francisco Trees Topple

Bomb Threat Forces Evacuation Of Foster City Jewish Community Center

July 2, 2016 3:58 PM
Filed Under: Bomb Squad, Bomb threat, False Bomb Threat, Foster City, Jewish Community Center, San Mateo County Bomb Squad

FOSTER CITY (CBS SF) — Employees at a Foster City Jewish community center were forced to evacuate the building Saturday morning after an alleged bomb threat, according to police.

At 9:06 a.m., police dispatchers received a call reporting a bomb at the Peninsula Jewish Community Center at 800 Foster City Blvd., police said.

Police, along with fire personnel, immediately responded to the center, according to police.

The center’s staff closed the building and e-mailed members, advising them of the closure. All staff was evacuated from the building and police restricted pedestrian and vehicle traffic in the area as well, police said.

The San Mateo County Bomb Squad, along with a K9 unit, also responded to the scene. Bomb technicians searched the area and found no suspicious devices, according to police.

The building was secured by about 2:10 p.m. The center’s staff, however, chose to remain closed for the remainder of the day.

