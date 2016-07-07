ATF Deploying Team To Investigate 6-Alarm Emeryville Fire

EMERYVILLE (CBS SF) — Officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said they activated their National Response Team Thursday to help local and state authorities determine the cause and origin of a six-alarm fire early Wednesday morning in Emeryville.

The fire was reported at about 2:45 a.m. at a building under construction at 3800 San Pablo Ave. That is the address of the Intersection, a project that proposed to rehabilitate the historic Maz Building with 105 apartments and 25,000 square feet of commercial space.

Emeryville Update: Firefighters are battling a 6-alarm fire @ 3800 San Pablo Ave. Defensive fire attack in progress. pic.twitter.com/q23kangsgN — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) July 6, 2016

The flames destroyed the building under construction, as well as an auto repair shop, including 12 cars, and four adjacent townhouses, Alameda County Deputy Fire Chief Jim Call said.

The ATF deploys its NRT to help federal, state and local agencies investigate large explosions and arson incidents. Local fire officials have not said they suspect arson in Wednesday’s fire.

NRT members are expected to arrive on site Friday, according to the ATF.

About 100 firefighters from various regional fire agencies responded to the blaze, which was contained by 7:50 a.m.

No injuries were reported, which is “the best news,” Call said.

About 50 people were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross at the Emeryville Senior Center at 4321 Salem St., according to Call.

Only scaffolding remained standing among the charred wreckage of the five-story building.

Fire crews used a drone from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office to provide command staff with thermal imaging and an aerial view of the fire to see what hot spots needed to be put out, Call said.

East Bay Municipal Utility District officials increased water pressure at the scene to help firefighters with the defensive attack of the fire, according to fire officials.

Alameda County Fire Department spokeswoman Aisha Knowles said Thursday morning she could not say whether the fire was under control but said she will report when the fire is extinguished.

Knowles said it’s too early to say how much damage in dollars the fire caused.

