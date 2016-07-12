UC Berkeley Chancellor Investigated For Alleged Misuse Of Public Funds

BERKELEY (KPIX 5) — The chancellor of the University of California at Berkeley is under investigation for allegedly misusing public funds.

Cal’s top leader Nicolas Dirks told the San Francisco Chronicle he did not act improperly, but the university has launched an investigation.

According to the Los Angeles Times, a whistleblower has filed a complaint accusing Dirks of paying for his wife’s trip to India earlier this year on the university’s dime. The complaint also alleges Dirks was getting free exercise sessions with a campus fitness trainer.

The university is examining whether those activities violated university policy. Dirks has previously faced criticism over his handling of a series of sexual abuse complaints on the Cal campus.

Dirks is not the only UC chancellor under scrutiny for possible misconduct. UC Davis Chancellor Linda Katehi has been on paid leave since April and is facing allegations she misused student funds and favored relatives she employed.

A UC Berkeley spokesperson would not comment on the Dirks matter, saying in an emailed statement: “Out of respect for the investigative process currently underway the campus is unable to provide any further comments until it is concluded.”