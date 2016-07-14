SJ Man Who Allegedly Kidnapped, Killed Cats Faces More Charges

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man who allegedly kidnapped cats in San Jose’s Cambrian Park neighborhood last year is now facing 21 charges, a majority that pertain to animal cruelty.

Robert Roy Farmer was charged with 11 new felonies related to animal cruelty that were submitted Wednesday when he appeared at the Hall of Justice in San Jose, Santa Clara County Deputy District Attorney Alexandra Ellis said.

Each new charge represents a feline victim identified through testing of blood and DNA found on Farmer’s clothing and vehicle, Ellis said.

The court granted the prosecution’s request to raise Farmer’s bail to $225,000, Ellis said.

Farmer faces a sentence of up to 16 years in county jail in light of the added charges, according to Ellis.

Farmer allegedly abused cats in the Cambrian Park neighborhood from mid-September to early October, when he was arrested after officers found him sleeping in a car near Hillsdale and Leigh avenues, police said.

The defendant allegedly abducted cats that were injured, killed or remain missing, according to Ellis.

Investigators are still looking for the owner of the orange tabby cat found deceased in the vehicle, Ellis said.

The attorney said she spoke with about 70 to 80 people, including owners of the victimized cats, who attended Wednesday’s hearing.

Some of members of the group seemed pleased to hear about the additional charges, while others weren’t surprised, Ellis said.

The 25-year-old defendant has pleaded not guilty to all the charges, said Farmer’s attorney Wesley Schroeder.

Schroeder said he respects and understands the “anguish and anger” people have in the case.

“All I’m asking is for people to be receptive to hearing everything before they reach their ultimate judgments,” he said.

The defense attorney added that he has to review additional evidence he received Wednesday.

Farmer was scheduled to return to court on Oct. 4 to set a preliminary hearing.